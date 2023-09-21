BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Scioto County woman was arrested in Crawford County after a routine traffic stop turned into a drug bust.

According to Bucyrus police, April Copeland, 50, of South Webster, was observed Sunday driving a black Pontiac hatchback at a high rate of speed near the intersection of East Southern Avenue and Harris Avenue. An officer pulled over Copeland, who also had vehicle registration violations.

During the traffic stop, Copeland agreed to a search and officers discovered two handguns, 209 Gabapentin pills, 88 suboxone pills, an undermined amount of methamphetamines, syringes and a glass pipe, other drug paraphernalia and $300 in cash inside a black bookbag.

One of the handguns, a Bryco Arms Model 25 .25 Caliber pistol, had the serial number scratched off and is believed to be stolen out of Scioto County, police said. The other gun was a 22 LR Taurus handgun.

The officer at the scene asked Copeland if she intended to sell the pills and if she knew they sold for up to $10 per pill. Copeland answered she did not intend to sell them, but that they usually sell for .50 cents in Portsmouth.

Copeland was charged with improper handling of firearms in a vehicle, three counts of possession of drugs and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.