BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 72-year-old Bucyrus man is under arrest for suspicion of possessing child pornography.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Ronald Edward Dyer was arrested Tuesday after sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at his home.

Dyer, who was the target of the office’s investigation, is being held in the Crawford County Justice Center.

During the search, deputies seized several electronic devices.

Dyer is being held on a possession of child pornography charge, with the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office reviewing the case for any additional charges.

The sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation.