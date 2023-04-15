CRESTLINE, Ohio (WCMH) – A 66-year-old Crawford County man is awaiting a court hearing after being arrested on drug possession charges this past week.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said a narcotics investigation led detectives to arrest Ralph Warren Hurst, of Crestline, on Thursday. The sheriff’s office alleges that illegal narcotics were being used and sold from the property.

After serving a search warrant on Hurst’s home, the sheriff’s office said deputies allegedly seized approximately 100 grams of methamphetamines, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

Hurst was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center. He is scheduled to appear in Crawford County Municipal Court on April 20 on a second-degree felony possession of drugs charge.

The investigation into the case continues. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906.