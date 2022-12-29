BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wednesday afternoon traffic stop in Bucyrus turned into a drug bust, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reported that at 4:05 p.m., it joined the Bucyrus Police Department in pulling over a vehicle on East Oakwood Avenue near the intersection of Faustina Avenue. The driver, Aubrey Daughetee, 32, had an active warrant for driving under suspension and was arrested for possession of methamphetamine drugs.

The passenger, Chancler Neeley, 26 of Marion, was also arrested for possession of drugs as well as having drug abuse instruments. Neely reportedly was carrying approximately 38 grams of methamphetamines, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said they also confiscated a bag of syringes, a scale, plastic bags, a handgun and an undermined about of cash. The METRICH Enforcement Unit also contributed to the investigation.