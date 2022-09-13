BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 28-year-old accused of stashing child porn in his home and videotaping himself sexually assaulting a 5-year-old will spend 24 years in prison.

A federal judge sentenced David L. Holdcraft on Thursday and fined him nearly $50,000 after he pleaded guilty to child pornography-related charges and the sexual assault of a 5-year-old in May, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice for the Northern District of Ohio.

“The cruelty and depravity of this defendant’s actions are unimaginable,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler said in the release.

While executing a search warrant at Holdcraft’s Bucyrus home in February, Mansfield FBI agents discovered several devices containing “hundreds of images” that depicted the sexual assault of children as young as toddlers, the release said.

Detectives, who received a tip that Holdcraft distributed child porn on Wickr and Kik Messenger, reportedly found a child-sized rubber torso in his bedroom. And Cleveland-based FBI investigators determined the 28-year-old videotaped himself as he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old.

Holdcraft pleaded guilty to receipt and distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography and the sexual exploitation of children in May, the DOJ said.

In addition to the prison sentence, a judge ordered Holdcraft to serve 10 years of supervised release and pay $28,000 in restitution and $15,000 in Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act and other special assessments.