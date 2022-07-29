BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Bucyrus man was arrested Friday after sheriff’s deputies seized illegal narcotics and weapons from his home.

Following a month-long investigation, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Scott L. Ohl, 55, after deputies recovered suspected methamphetamines, a firearm, marijuana and drug paraphernalia from his home on the 100 block of West Mansfield Street.

Ohl, who is currently in custody at the Crawford County Justice Center, also had an active warrant for aggravated trafficking of meth, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives continue to investigate the case, and additional charges may be filed against Ohl.