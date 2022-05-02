BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teen was reported missing from Vernon Township on Friday.

Preston Rachel-Beitzle, 17, reportedly left a Vernon Township residence on foot and entered a parked vehicle down the road, according to a news release Monday from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

The 17-year-old was reported missing around noon on Friday, and no description of the vehicle the teen entered is available, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on Rachel-Beitzle’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 419-562-7906.