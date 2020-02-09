Closings and Delays
Crawford County under Level 1 Snow Emergency

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency for the county due to Sunday’s winter weather.

LEVEL 1:
Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2:
Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3:
All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

