BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Crawford County Sheriff’s office says its phone lines are down due to storm damage.

The outage affects both 911 service and regular lines.

If you need to report an incident or request for service to the Sheriff’s Office, contact the Bucyrus Police Department at 419-562-1006, Galion Police Department at 419-468-9111 or the Crestline Police Department at 419-683-2222