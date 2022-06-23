BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 39-year-old man was arrested Thursday by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office on charges related to the possession of explicit images of juveniles.

Criminal charges are pending against Jerry Bailey for possession of child pornography. Deputies seized multiple electronic devices and drug paraphernalia at Bailey’s residence in St. Crestline.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Crestline Police Department.

This case is still being investigated by the detectives from the sheriff’s office.