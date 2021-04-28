Crash that closed I-670 led to death of one driver, police say

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A vehicle accident that closed Interstate 670 in Downtown Columbus on Tuesday morning has led to the death of one of the drivers involved.

Columbus police report that the accident occurred about 5:25 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes. A Freightliner dump truck operated by Curtis Akers, 50, of Bremen, Ohio, sideswiped a Honda Accord during a lane change under the High Street cap. The truck went into the left-hand wall and the Honda into the right-hand wall.

The driver of the Accord, a 30-year-old man, was uninjured. Akers was taken in life-threatening condition to Grant Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

The road was closed through the morning rush until it reopened about 10:45 a.m.