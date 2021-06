MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — U.S. Route 42 has reopened after a crash in Union County sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Route 42 was closed between Jerome Road and Harriott Road while investigators were at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said one person was taken to the hospital due to the crash. The victim’s condition is not known.

There is no further information available.