COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One lane has been restricted on I-70 west due to a crash.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says one lane is blocked on I-70 west beyond US-40 and West Broad Street after a crash. Four to five cars were involved.

According to police, one person was taken to the Ohio State Wexner Center in stable condition.

I-70 west is temporarily blocked while the wreckage is being cleared, OHGO says.