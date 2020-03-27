Crash on 270 East Bound closes ramp past Alum creek

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation says the 270 East Bound ramp past Alum creek is closed due to a crash involving multiple cars.

ODOT says all eastbound lanes are currently closed starting at 23 and the ramp is between Alum Creek and US-33 near mile marker 49.

One car flipped over during the crash and according to officials, one was person transported to Grant in stable condition.

OHGO advises motorists to use an alternative route. They say teams are working to get at least one lane open as soon as possible.