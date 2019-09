COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a crash near the Polaris area that left a woman dead.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3am, Friday, Megan Seebach, 18, was driving eastbound on Park Road in a Dodge Dart, when she failed to negotiate a curve west of Worthington-Galena Road and struck a utility pole.

Seebach was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the crash.