COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The westbound lanes of Interstate 270 are restricted between State Route 315 and Sawmill Road due to a crash.

It happened Thursday afternoon on I-270 west in the area of Smoky Row. According to Columbus police, a semi went over an embankment.

The driver was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. No condition was given.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right lanes of I-270 west are closed. The ramps from State Route 315 to 270 west are also closed.