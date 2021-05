COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several people were injured after a crash involving a COTA bus in west Columbus.

Police say the crash involving the bus and another vehicle, happened around 6:55 a.m., in the area of Georgesville Road and Sullivant Avenue.

At least four people were transported to area hospitals. Dispatchers say one was in stable condition, but the condition of the others are unknown.

The road is closed while emergency crews are in the area.