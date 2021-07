COLUMBUS (WCMH) — I-270SB has reopened on the southeast side after a crash that left two people injured.

One person was hospitalized in critical condition, and another was listed in a stable condition because of the crash. Firefighters say another two people were injured in the crash but their conditions have not been released.

I-270SB was closed between U.S. 33 and Alum Creek Drive because of the crash, but has since reopened.