Crash in SW Franklin County leaves 2 motorcyclists dead

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – Deputies are investigating a crash that left two people dead in southwestern Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on U.S. 62 north of Orders Road at 10:57 p.m., Wednesday.

According to deputies a Grove City woman was making a left turn onto a private drive from southbound U.S. 62 when she was struck by two motorcycles that were traveling northbound.

Rickey Ross, 60, the driver of the first motorcycle and his passenger, and Kimberley Ross, 49, were transported to Grant Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger of the second motorcycle were treated and released at the scene.

Deputies continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 614-525-3333.