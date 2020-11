COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A crash in northeast Columbus sent two people to the hospital in critical condition.

According to Columbus police, at about 8:21 a.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the 5400 block of Maple Canyon Drive on the report of a car crashing into a tree.

Police say one person was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and another was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Both victims were in critical condition, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.