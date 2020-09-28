Crash, fuel spill closes I-71 South in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A semi-truck lost approximately 2,000 gallons of fuel after an accident on I-71 Monday afternoon.

Southbound I-71 is closed between the Morse Road and Hudson Street exits.

According to Columbus Police, the truck hit the wall on the southbound side of the road, sending debris across several lanes.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is on the scene, as are Environmental Protection Agency advisors to address the clean-up of the spilled fuel.

No further information is available at this time.

