LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead following a head-on crash on US Route 62 in Licking County Monday afternoon.

Route 62 is closed in both directions. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said the road will be closed for several hours.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office has accident investigators on the scene.

There is no word on other injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.