State Route 37 reopened before 6:30 a.m. on Thursday after it was closed in both directions in Delaware due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

#TrafficAlert:@ODOT_Columbus reports SR 37 is CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS at Tyler Rd (east of the Union County line) due to a crash.

Use US 36 as a detour. #4yourdrive #traffic pic.twitter.com/lbEqssuuxi — Jennifer Bullock (@JenniferNBC4) August 22, 2019

The closure was at Tyler Road east of the Union County line.

Victims of the crash suffered minor injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

No additional information is available at this time.