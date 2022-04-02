COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed a portion of I-270 west of Columbus Saturday afternoon.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, I-270 North just past US-40/West Broad Street is closed due to the accident as of 7:15 p.m.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash took place at approximately 4:46 p.m. just north of US-40 in Prairie Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Ford Focus driven by a 53-year-old Gahanna man was driving on the ramp from US-40 to get on to I-270 north when he lost control of the car, drove across three lanes of traffic, and hit the concrete median.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said there were several open containers of alcohol in the car at the time of the crash and that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 614-525-6113 or 614-525-3333.

The crash remains under investigation.