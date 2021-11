COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A crash closed I-71 southbound near S.R. 56 early Tuesday morning.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, I-71SB was closed from U.S. 62/S.R. 3 to S.R. 56, near Mount Sterling due to a crash involving a semi-truck.

I-71 southbound re-opened around two hours after the crash.

Details on the crash were not available.

