DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed a portion of I-71 South in Delaware County Monday evening.

I-71 South is closed past the US-36/SR-37 exit.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were dispatched to I-71 South near Lewis Center Road for a two-vehicle crash.

OSHP reported one of the vehicles did catch fire.

Injuries are being reported, but OSHP did not release the nature of those injuries.

OSHP said the southbound lanes will be closed for a while.