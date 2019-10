COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The northbound lanes along Interstate 270 are closed after one person was injured in a crash on I-270 at U.S. 33.

The crash occurred at about 4 p.m. on I-270 NB at the crossover with I-270 at U.S. 33, according to police.

The victim has been taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The freeway is closed and police are going to try to force people to the exit lanes.