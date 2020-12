COLUMBUS (WCMH) — South Hamilton Road is closed in Whitehall due to a crash.

Police say the crash is the result of a pursuit of a stolen vehicle. Police received a call about the stolen vehicle around 5:30 a.m. The crash happened around 5:50 a.m.

Several juveniles were taken to area hospitals after the crash. One was in serious condition, the others in stable condition.

Hamilton Road is closed between E. 5th Avenue and Poth Road during the investigation.