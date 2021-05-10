One dead after crash on Alum Creek Drive

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and another hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash on Alum Creek Drive near I-270 Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at approximately 2:51 p.m. on Alum Creek Drive and Rathmell Road near Obetz, according to OHGO.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash involved two motorcycles and a truck.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while a second was taken to an unknown hospital in critical condition.

Alum Creek Drive is closed in both directions between Creekside Road and Groveport Road, just south of the I-270 exit.

No further details are available at this time.