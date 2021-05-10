One dead after crash on Alum Creek Drive

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and another hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash on Alum Creek Drive near I-270 Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at approximately 2:51 p.m. on Alum Creek Drive and Rathmell Road near Obetz, according to OHGO.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash involved two motorcycles and a truck.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while a second was taken to an unknown hospital in critical condition.

Alum Creek Drive is closed in both directions between Creekside Road and Groveport Road, just south of the I-270 exit.

No further details are available at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss