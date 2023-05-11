COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash temporarily shut down all lanes on one side of Interstate 270 on the south side of Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash reported at 5:56 p.m. blocked the northbound lanes of I-270 near South Hamilton Road. The Ohio Department of Transportation’s website upgraded the scene from blocked to restricted around 6:30 p.m., but warned of a 15-minute delay for traffic in the area of the crash.

Dispatchers told NBC4 that emergency crews took three people to local hospitals in stable condition. They did not share how many cars were involved in the crash. A highway camera at the scene of the crash showed traffic at a standstill before trickling forward shortly after.

A previous crash on May 4 happened just a few miles south on the same side of I-270. That crash in the northbound lanes ahead of the U.S. Highway 33 loop saw a semi-truck drive into the median, with firefighters battling a fire at the scene.