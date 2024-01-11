COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two overnight power outages affected hundreds of American Electric Power customers, one due to a crash, the other due to an underground transformer.

Currently in Powell, over 700 customers were without power due to a crash early Thursday morning, according to the AEP outage tracking map. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle struck and snapped a telephone pole near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Glick Road.

There were no reports of any injuries, but AEP crews have been working to replace the pole and as of 6:15 a.m. there were 727 AEP customers without power in the Powell area. That number was significantly reduced to 17 as of 6:40 a.m.

Glick Rd. is closed in both directions while Riverside Drive remains open.

In Downtown, Columbus, the Division of Power reported that an underground transformer blew, causing a manhole cover to fly off into the road at Nationwide Boulevard and North High Street. Power was knocked out throughout most of the Arena District at around 2:30 a.m.

American Electric Power crews inspect a blown transformer in the Arena District, Jan. 11, 2024. (NBC4/Ronald Clark)

Police said that power to its headquarters on Marconi Boulevard was out and at the Columbus Fire Station 1 all the doors to the station locked and they were unable to respond to calls. The station is now operating on generators.

Crews on the scene said they could not initially check on the transformer until the manhole cover cooled down. A stretch of High Street remains in the dark while officials continue to investigate.

An AEP representative said that the transformer is operated by the city, though AEP crews commonly respond to assist the city in these instances. Full restoration power is estimated to be at around 7 a.m. at both locations.