Crash blocks lanes on I-270 north near Easton

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has blocked several lanes on I-270 northbound just south of the Easton area Saturday.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the crash happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. between US 62 and the Easton Way exit.

Several left-hand lanes of the roadway are restricted at this time.

Motorists are encouraged to use patience or find an alternative route.

There is no word on injuries from the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.