Crash blocks lanes on I-270 north near Easton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has blocked several lanes on I-270 northbound just south of the Easton area Saturday.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the crash happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. between US 62 and the Easton Way exit.

Several left-hand lanes of the roadway are restricted at this time.

Motorists are encouraged to use patience or find an alternative route.

There is no word on injuries from the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools