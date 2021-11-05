COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–No appointments needed. Columbus Public Health is opening up its clinics for kids ages 5 to 11 starting Friday.

Dr. Mysheika Roberts said it’s all about flexibility for families. They plan to keep it completely walk-in unless demand overwhelms them and pushes them to scheduled appointments.

“Pretty easy! It was just like a pinch and then it was over,” said Jackson Lee after getting his first dose.

Dr. Roberts said they’ve ordered 600 doses to start and hope to order more to match whatever the demand is. She has a goal for the city.

“Estimates I’ve seen are about 125 thousand kids in that age group here, so we’re hoping we can get 50 percent of them vaccinated at least,” she said.

For the first day, there was a steady stream of kids and parents in for clinics. Dr. Roberts said they’re considering altering hours to best fit schedules around the school day.

“So we do have some evening hours, but we are looking into planning some Saturday clinics before thanksgiving to make that available for our families that aren’t able to come during the week,” she said.

Dad, Peter Jap, said his family has been waiting for this.

“They’re going back to school and trying to manage all of their after-school activities and everything,” he said, “So I think for us it’s just a great peace of mind to be able to do that.”

His son Oliver held up an envelope and said, “Pretty awesome we got this!”

Franklin County kids ages 5 to 11 will also receive a $ 100 VaxCash gift card for rolling up their sleeve for the first shot.

Dr. Roberts urged all parents to consider it.

“It can be a serious illness and you never know if it can be your child. This vaccine has been tested it is safe.”

Kids who got their first shot of the vaccine will be able to get their second dose on Black Friday. Dr. Roberts said they will be able to order more doses next week.