COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Columbus Police are asking the public to help find a 14-year-old who did not come home from school Wednesday.

Dakota Fuller is missing from the north side of Columbus.

She is black female, 5’1″, 180lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Fuller is a student at The Charles School in Columbus.

If anyone has seen her or knows where she is, please contact Columbus police by calling 614-645-4545.