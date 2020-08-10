CPD: Shooting investigation underway in Weinland Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– An officer involved shooting in Weinland Park is being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

NBC4 reporter Ted Hart was told by officials at the scene that SWAT officers were dispatched to the area on a report of a man with a gun around 11 a.m. CPD said when officers arrive, they located the man, and he tried to hit an officer with his vehicle before taking off in the car. CPD says at least one shot was fired by police.

Police say the man was arrested after he ran on foot into a structure at 4th Street and 6th Avenue.

Police say a gun was recovered.

