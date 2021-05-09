CPD seeks suspects in violent robbery

(COLUMBUS) WCMH — Police are searching for a man they say struck another in the head before taking off with the victim’s money. They’re also looking for the driver whom they say helped the suspect escape.

The crime happened around 4:25 p.m. on April 17, and police now have photos of the suspects.

Police say the victim made a purchase inside the gas station on the 800 block of Parsons Ave. When he left the store, the victim was followed outside by the suspect who pointed a gun and demanded money.







Police say the suspect then pistol-whipped the victim in the head, knocking him to the ground, before taking the man’s money and fleeing in the passenger seat of a black SUV.

The suspect is described as a man, around 5’8″ tall and 190-200 lbs. They say he has dreadlocks and was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.