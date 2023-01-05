Namya Courtney was last seen in the Far South neighborhood on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for an endangered runaway who was reported missing Wednesday from the south side of Columbus.

Namya Courtney was last seen in the Far South neighborhood on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Namya Courtney, 12, was last seen Wednesday at 5 p.m. on Burley Drive and Fairwood Avenue in the Far South neighborhood of Columbus. She is 5’4”, about 110 pounds with brown eyes.

CPD said Courtney left the area, but it is unknown as to how or why.

Anyone with information on Courtney’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-2358 or 614-645-4624 and reference report number 230010248.