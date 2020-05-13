CPD searching for suspect in northeast side shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
sirens_43897

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after man was shot in a car on the northeast side of Columbus, Tuesday.

Columbus Police say 22-year-old George Smith was sitting inside a car on the passenger side, when unknown suspect(s) fired at the vehicle striking him twice near Mystic Court and Niantic Drive at 10:30 p.m.

The victim was driven to a local hospital by the driver and immediately taken to surgery and survived his injuries according to police reports.

Columbus Police ask anyone with information to contact 614-645-8477.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools