CPD searching for suspect in northeast side shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after man was shot in a car on the northeast side of Columbus, Tuesday.

Columbus Police say 22-year-old George Smith was sitting inside a car on the passenger side, when unknown suspect(s) fired at the vehicle striking him twice near Mystic Court and Niantic Drive at 10:30 p.m.

The victim was driven to a local hospital by the driver and immediately taken to surgery and survived his injuries according to police reports.

Columbus Police ask anyone with information to contact 614-645-8477.