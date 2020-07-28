CPD searching for south side tool thief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Columbus Division of Police is asking for help identifying a person who allegedly stole $1,000 worth of tools from a south side business.









CPD says the man drive his older model red Chevy Silverado Z71 pick up truck with a fiberglass truck cap onto the property of Able Pallet Manufacturing & Repair on Harmon Ave. May 19 around 8 p.m. and stole Pneumatic airtools from the business.

The suspect is described as a white male with a neck tattoo and scruffy facial hair.

Anyone with info on the suspect/case is asked to contact Det. Mason at 614-645-2090 or mmason@columbuspolice.org.