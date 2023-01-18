Police say a woman threatened to shoot a store clerk before taking money from the register. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help while investigating an attempted robbery that occurred on the southeast side of town.

Detectives are searching for a woman who is accused of stealing money from a cash register and threatening to shoot an employee of a store on the 1500 block of Lockbourne Road, near the intersection of Frebis Avenue in Deshler Park.

According to a report, the suspect, approximately 30 years old, entered the store and acted as if she was going to pay for a drink. When the cashier opened the register the woman said, “Give me all the money or I will shoot you”, then reached over the counter and grabbed an unknown amount of cash before leaving the store.

Images of the suspect were captured on a surveillance camera in the store. Anyone who can help identify this suspect is asked to call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-2600 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.