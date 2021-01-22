CPD: School fight leads to shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a fight at a local school may have led to the shooting of a 19-year old man.

Patrol officers were called to the parking lot of Eastmoor Academy on S. Weyant Ave. around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21. That’s where they found the victim, Andre Stromer, suffering from a gunshot wound to his right arm.

Stromer told police he was crossing the street to join others who had gathered to watch a fight. That’s when he said another man present shot a round at someone leaning out of a car window, striking Stromer.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-2971.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools