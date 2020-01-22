CPD releases body camera video from arrest of suspect in jewelry store robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police released body camera video showing the arrest of a suspect in the armed robbery of an Easton area jewelry store.

According to Columbus police, around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, three people ran into the Jared Jewelers at 4159 Morse Crossing and ordered all occupants to the ground. Police said they smashed the counters and took a large amount of jewelry before running from the business.

Employees gave a description of the vehicle to police. Officers saw the suspects a short time later leaving the area. They said the suspects got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

One suspect was arrested by a Mifflin Township police officer. The other two were arrested by CPD and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Smith, 26, Khalil Howard, 23 and Ronald Morris, 26, were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

After searching the area near where the suspects were arrested, police say all of the items were recovered.

“There were extensive searches for the stolen valuables that were disrupted by dark last night. Lead investigator Bruce Beard accompanied by other PCB detectives and supervisors returned to the area this morning for another canvass. They ended up in a heavily wooded area attempting to retrace the foot pursuit of the third suspect. Approximately 50 yards from the third apprehension location, they located a significant portion of the HIGHLY priced diamonds through their relentless pursuit and investigative ingenuity. We should be extremely proud of their efforts as they really represented CPD. Aggravated Robbery and Kidnapping on all three offenders!” said Commander Scott Hyland with CPD’s Property Crimes Bureau.