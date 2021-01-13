Columbus Police officers to assist at inauguration in Washington

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several Columbus police officers will travel to Washington, D.C., to provide security during next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

According to Deputy Chief Richard Bash, Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department requested assistance from Columbus in October.

“We had no idea who was going to be inaugurated, or about any of these protests at the time that we told them that we would come over and support them,” said Bash.

The officers will leave for Washington on Monday and return on Thursday.

“We are part of the security detail inside the hardened perimeter on the parade route, on Pennsylvania Avenue,” Bash said.

Several law enforcement agencies are preparing for the possibility of protests in Columbus, Bash said there will be enough officers in the city to protect the city when the group is in Washington.

“We are sending a significant contingent, but we’re still going to have plenty of officers here in Columbus to protect our citizens, and to protect our infrastructure, and to keep people from getting hurt and keep them from breaking things,” Bash said.

The deputy chief also told NBC4 all of the costs associated with the officers traveling to Washington will be covered by that city’s police department.