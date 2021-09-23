CPD Officer involved in shooting is 8-year veteran

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has released information about the officer who fired his weapon this week while trying to apprehend a suspect.

The officer is David Drenning, an 8-year veteran of the Division, according to CPD.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the incident that took place on the far west side of Columbus.

CPD says officers were patrolling an apartment complex near Hilliard Rome Road and Summerlin Way around 3 a.m. Wednesday when they found a person sleeping in a stolen vehicle.

As officers approached, the man drove away, hitting parked cars and garages in the complex. Police caught up to the suspect in the parking lot of a nearby office park.

“It is unclear at that point if shots were exchanged between suspect and officers,” said Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua. “But we can confirm that at the initial location that an officer discharged their firearm.”

