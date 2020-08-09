CPD: Male suspect robs 2 at gunpoint in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two victims were robbed at gunpoint in east Columbus on August 2.

The Columbus Division of Police says a 40-year-old female and 49-year-old male were walking home near the block of 490 South Weyant Avenue at 6:19 p.m.

According to police, when they left the Food Mart Convenience Store an unknown suspect followed them down the street and robbed them at gunpoint.

The suspect is of a muscular build, he was wearing a black hoodie with no shirt, ripped blue jeans, black and white Nike shoes, and earbuds in his ears.

He’s described to be either 5-foot 11-inches or 6-foot tall, between 160 and 170 pounds, and 24 to 29 years of age.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4665.