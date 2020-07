COLUMBBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Columbus Division of Police is looking for two people who were caught on camera breaking into the CVS on E. Livingston Ave. in Linwood.

CPD says the pair (pictured below) forced their way into the store through the drive-thru window around 3:30 a.m. on June 9.

Police say the suspects stole merchandise before leaving the store.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspects is asked to contact Det. Bowen at 614-645-2088 or cbowen@columbuspolice.org.