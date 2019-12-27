CPD looking for robbery suspect who left bank empty-handed

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a man who tried to rob a northwest Columbus bank.

It happened around 10:55 a.m. Monday at the Chase Bank on the 4800 block of Sawmill Road in Columbus.

According to Columbus police, a man entered the bank and gave a grocery bag to the teller. The man then threatened that he was committing a robbery and demanded the teller open the cash drawer and put money in the bag.

The cash drawer had no cash inside, so the suspect left.

Police described the suspect as a white male in his late 40s or early 50s standing around six feet tall, weighing 220 pounds. He had white eyebrows and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.