REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — On June 12 at 11:30 p.m., a man was caught on surveillance video trying to break into an apartment with a crowbar in the 7000 block of Brooke Boulevard.

Columbus Police received video of the attempted break in on Friday, Aug. 14.

RECOGNIZE THIS SUSPECT?



6/12/20@11:30pm-suspect is caught on surveillance🎥 trying to break into an apartment in the 7000 block of Brooke Blvd. with a crowbar. (Reynoldsburg area)



*We just received this video.



Info-CPD: 614-645-2127 jthomas@columbuspolice.org@ReynoldsburgPD pic.twitter.com/VGzMQVIAq7 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) August 14, 2020

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call 614-645-2127.