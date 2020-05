COLUMBUS, Ohio– Columbus Divison of Police officers are looking for a 10-year-old girl who was last seen on the city’s west side early Tuesday morning.

CPD says Leauna Allen voluntary left her home near Scales Dr. and Alice Rita St. sometime between 3 and 5 a.m.

Leauna is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes, 4’10”, 80lbs.

Please contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545 if you see her or have any information about where she is.