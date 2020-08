COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a suspect in a violent armed robbery from June, who authorities say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Andre Hodge, 31, is wanted for the alleged robbery of a couple on their front porch in the 700 block of Siebert St.

CPD says Hodge is one of nine suspects in the robbery. Police say the have arrested two of the nine suspects so far.

Hodge is currently wanted on multiple felony warrants.